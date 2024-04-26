The BMW M4 has always been a symbol of high-performance and luxury, and the 2025 facelift version of the M4 Convertible is no exception. With a host of upgrades, both aesthetic and mechanical, the new 2025 BMW M4 Convertible Facelift landed this week in Beijing for the largest Asian motor show.

Exterior Changes

This 2025 BMW M4 Convertible Facelift is painted in the beautiful Velvet Orchid II color which enhances the sporty and premium looks of the open-top. Furthermore, the M4 LCI brings a sharper and more modern look to the table. The most noticeable changes are the new headlights and taillights, which have been redesigned to give the car a fresher appearance. This update introduces two arrow-shaped elements that function as the daytime running lights and turn signals, offering a more aggressive front fascia. The laser taillights are certainly the highlight resembling the ones in the BMW M4 CSL. The introduction of new alloy wheels, Style 825 M, adds to the vehicle’s sporty profile, especially when paired with the vibrant red calipers.

Interior Design

Inside, the M4 Convertible Facelift offers a new perspective. The flat-bottomed steering wheel with a 12 o’clock marker and the Dark Graphite interior trim replace the previous Aluminum Rhombicle Anthracite, providing a sleek and modern cabin feel. The ambient lighting now extends to the central air surrounds, adding a touch of sophistication to the cabin.

Performance

Under the hood, the M4 Convertible Facelift doesn’t disappoint. The Competition xDrive trim now boasts an additional 20 horsepower, bringing the total to 523 hp. This power increase allows the M4 Competition xDrive Convertible to achieve a 0 to 60 mph sprint in just 3.6 seconds.

Technology-wise, the M4 Convertible Facelift is equipped with the latest advancements. The curved display from the previous model returns, now powered by BMW Operating System 8.5. The dual screens and Live Cockpit Professional come standard, including a head-up display.

The pricing reflects the enhancements, with the 2025 BMW M4 Coupe starting at $79,100 and the M4 Competition xDrive Convertible going up to $95,300, plus a $995 destination and handling charge.