BMW’s latest operating system, BMW Operating System 8.5 with QuickSelect, enhances the user experience with upgraded functionality. The system is available exclusively for vehicles equipped with the Head Unit High 5 (MGU 22) that utilizes the Qualcomm Snapdragon chip. Unfortunately, vehicles with the Head Unit High 4 cannot upgrade to OS 8.5, and retrofit options are not available.

New Widgets Design

This new infotainment system brings several improvements, including widget relocation, a redesigned climate control interface, alterations to seat and steering wheel heating operations, and quicker access to information. The Home Screen concept is more elegant, with widgets now relocated to the left side of the screen in the QuickSelect Menu. Users can now maneuver the widgets up or down to access additional information without obstructing the display on the stage.

Widgets can have multiple pages on the left or right, offering more useful information that can be accessed through a simple left or right swipe. The number of pages available for each widget is indicated by a line display at the bottom of the window.

Customers have the freedom to choose from several different displays for the Home Screen, such as Media, My Modes, Navigation, and more. By using the selection banner, users can alter stage information through a pull-out menu on the right side of the screen.

Easier AC Controls

Despite the introduction of new features in BMW Operating System 8.5 with QuickSelect, the similarities with BMW Operating System 8 ensure a seamless transition for customers. The Climate Control interface has undergone a complete redesign, simplifying its usability. Seat and steering wheel heating functions have also been modified. Users can now press the respective seat icons on the menu, which triggers a small pop-up menu to activate the familiar three stages of intensity. Importantly, this feature is accessible from any menu, not just the climate menu.

For those who purchase an M vehicle with the Head Unit High 5, a unique home screen is provided, reflecting the M vehicle styling. BMW Operating System 8.5 M incorporates a distinct widget configuration with slanted elements. The climate control and other alterations remain similar to OS 8.5 with QuickSelect.