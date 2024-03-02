BMW UK organized a press event where journalists were invited to test some of the new models available locally. The second-generation X2 was part of the test fleet, and as it’s usually the case with cars supplied by an automaker, it had an interesting spec. For starters, it’s the fully electric iX2 with a dual-motor setup and xDrive.

It also has one of the most striking colors available for the crossover-coupe mashup – Fire Red aka Vegas Red in the United States. Those 20-inch wheels (Style 873 M) with a two-tone look are our pick of the range but you can go a size higher or lower when ordering the latest X2. The swoopy crossover also happens to have the optional M Sport Package Pro with the Shadowline dark body and headlight accents, along with red brake calipers.

We wouldn’t necessarily go for the Atlas Grey / Smoke White interior, especially not with the Fire Red exterior paint. This iX2 xDrive30 also had a heated steering wheel, M Sport seatbelts, an interior camera, and a Harman Kardon sound system. BMW UK ordered the electric crossover with the Technology Plus Package that bundles a wide variety of goodies, including acoustic glass, wireless charging, head-up display, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

All in, this iX2 has about £8,000 worth of optional features, bringing the grand total to a rather steep £65,469. BMW has decided against bringing the electric version of the new X2 (codenamed U10) to the United States where car prices are typically lower. One of the main reasons why vehicles are more attainable in North America is the lack of VAT (value-added tax), which amounts to 20% in the UK.

The iX2 doesn’t have to be this expensive since BMW UK is also selling the front-wheel-drive, single-motor model known as eDrive20. It starts at £51,615 whereas the xDrive30 begins from £57,445 before you tick any boxes on the list with options.

Source: BMW UK