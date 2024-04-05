BMW gave the M4 G82 a moderate Life Cycle Impulse earlier this year, but the best is yet to come. We can exclusively reveal the M4 CS will break cover sometime next month. It’s basically going to be a coupe version of last year’s M3 CS G80 Sedan. It’ll pack the same punch since the inline-six will be dialed to 543 horsepower, therefore echoing the M4 CSL.

Likely to become the fastest-production BMW around the Nürburgring, the new M4 CS picks up where the old F82 left off in 2017. We’ve been told the high-performance coupe is going to enter production this July. Availability will be limited since the last car will allegedly roll off the assembly line in June 2025. To get an idea of how many will be available, the M3 CS is capped at anywhere between 1,700 to 2,000 cars.

The new M4 CS won’t be as hardcore as the M4 CSL since it’ll retain the rear seats. Unlike its rear-wheel-drive predecessor, the G82-based model will switch to an xDrive layout. The old one had a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission whereas the upcoming sports coupe will utilize an eight-speed torque-converter auto.

The 2025 M4 CS is going to be based on the LCI M4. That means it’s going to have the new adaptive matrix LED headlights and laser taillights. We’ve heard BMW intends to sell the car in a special blue shade: Daytona Beach Blue, Mexico Blue, or Riviera Blue. Apparently, Laguna Seca has been ruled out, but the Individual color recently returned for the regular G82. For a more subdued look, the M4 CS will reportedly be offered in grey and white as well.

How much is it going to cost? Certainly a lot more than the M4 Competition xDrive Coupe, which starts at $88,300 for the 2025 model year. For reference, the M3 CS retailed from $118,700, but the coupe is likely going to cost even more. We’re making this assumption based on the fact the lesser M4s are a few thousand dollars pricier than the equivalent M3s.