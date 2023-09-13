The 2024 BMW M4 CS has been an open secret for quite some, but today, it’s official. According to Frank Van Meel, BMW M CEO, for Autocar UK, the G82 M4 CS will arrive in summer 2024. The production timeline for the 2024 BMW M4 CS is set to begin in July 2024 and conclude in June 2025. This interval, spanning just under a year, seems plausible and aligns with BMW’s strategy of offering limited-production, high-performance models to cater to enthusiasts. Therefore, we expect less than 2,000 units globally.

Design Changes

The 2024 BMW M4 CS will also introduce a facelifted design, based on the upcoming Life Cycle Impulse (LCI) for the regular M4. The G82 LCI, set to enter production in March 2024, will precede the M4 CS by about four months. We don’t expect major changes, though. We’re likely to see a new set of headlights and taillights, and small adjustments to the front bumper. The large kidney grille will stay, but it will be similar, if not identical to the one from the M3 CS.

Distinguishing Features

The 2024 BMW M4 CS is expected to be a coupe-ified version of the M3 CS, sharing many of its features. It will come equipped with xDrive, BMW’s all-wheel-drive system, providing enhanced traction and stability. Unlike its predecessor, the M4 CSL, which was a rear-wheel-drive two-seater, the G82 M4 CS will retain rear seats, making it a more practical choice for those who desire both performance and daily drivability.

Furthermore, it’s unlikely that the laser taillights from the M4 CSL will trickle down to the M4 CS. This decision may be rooted in cost considerations or a preference for a different lighting solution that complements the M4 CS’s unique character.

Performance Credentials

Under the hood, the 2024 BMW M4 CS will pack an uprated version of the twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-six engine, delivering a staggering 543 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque. This powerful engine will be mated to an eight-speed M Steptronic automatic transmission, routing power to all four wheels through BMW’s xDrive system. The result should be a scorching 0-60 mph time of just 3.2 seconds, making the M4 CS one of the quickest cars in its class.

Additionally, BMW will include the M Driver’s Package as standard equipment with the M4 CS, unlocking a top speed of 180 mph. BMW has recently teased the M4 CS’ performance on the Nurburgring. Although the lap time is not specified, the hot coupe was allegedly faster around the ‘Ring than the all-mighty M4 CSL (7:18.137). How is that possible? It’s a good question considering the CSL is slightly lighter after deleting the rear seats. The only logical explanation we can think of is the addition of xDrive compared to the CSL’s rear-wheel-drive layout.

BMW don’t often comment on the units available for the U.S. market, but historically, these special models were limited in the 300-400 units range. [Images www.instagram.com/larscarspotter]