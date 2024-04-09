Manhart is at it again. The German tuner has revisited the BMW M2 to give the sports coupe a full makeover. Aside from its striking finish, this rear-wheel-drive machine is one of the most potent G87-based builds we’ve seen to date. The “MH2 GTR II” is touted as a unique build and follows the namesake car based on the old M2 CS (“F87”), which also happened to be a one-off.

The project’s highlight is unquestionably the engine. The twin-turbo “S58” unit has been massaged to deliver a colossal 715 horsepower and 850 Newton-meters (627 pound-feet) of torque. It’s an increase of 255 hp and 300 Nm (221 lb-ft) compared to the standard 3.0-liter mill installed by BMW at its San Luis Potosí factory where the M2 calls home. The extra oomph was unlocked by fitting a custom ECU and a carbon intake, along with a different exhaust and other revisions.

It goes without saying that this wild M2 is fitted with the eight-speed automatic transmission since the six-speed manual would have issues dealing with this much torque without reinforcements. Manhart says the amped-up sports car needs only 5.76 seconds to go from 62 to 124 mph (100 to 200 km/h). The 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) isn’t mentioned but it’s surely below the four-second mark considering a Steptronic-equipped M2 takes 4.1 seconds.

The one-of-a-kind M2 is finished in a vibrant magenta shade contrasted by champagne body decals and forged wheels with a similar champagne hue. The new shoes measure 20 inches at the front and 21 inches at the rear and come with 285/30 and 305/25 tires, respectively. Manhart also brought the car closer to the road courtesy of a KW Variant 4 coilover suspension.

The comprehensive body kit manufactured from carbon fiber includes everything from that large rear wing and diffuser to the extended side skirts and a front spoiler lip. Rounding off the changes on the outside are Manhart’s badges replacing the BMW roundels, along with magenta calipers for the otherwise standard brakes.

The interior of this M2 G87 fitted with the optional carbon bucket front seats has also been modified since there’s now a champagne-colored roll cage replacing the rear seats. The racing harnesses with belt tensioners along with different floor mats are part of the package, too.

A meaner M2 straight from BMW won’t come until 2025 when the baby M will receive the CS treatment but it won’t be nearly as hardcore as this.

Source: Manhart