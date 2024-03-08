The latest X5 M and X6 M are some of the most handsome SUVs on the market, partly thanks to BMW’s wise decision to apply only a subtle Life Cycle Impulse. The luxobarges haven’t changed all that much compared to the pre-LCI versions, which is something we can’t say about the larger X7 with its quirky split headlights. If you feel like the performance-oriented family haulers could use more visual drama, Manhart has an idea.

The German tuner is introducing a comprehensive appearance package made from carbon fiber finished in the same color as the rest of the body panels. Alternatively, those willing to go all out could opt for the more expensive forged carbon look that lets everyone know this isn’t a run-of-the-mill X5 M or X6 M. Manhart wishes to point out the hood, side skirts, and dual rear spoilers originally developed for the pre-LCI models are compatible with the facelifted versions.

Alongside the existing parts, the aftermarket specialist is adding new bits and pieces specifically engineered for the 2024 X5 M and X6 M, which are now a Competition-only affair. Relevant examples include the front spoiler lip as well as add-ons for both front and rear fenders to lend the profile a more muscular appearance. Even the diffuser has been dipped in carbon fiber and has a vertical light akin to Formula 1 cars.

Ordering all the body parts in forged carbon would be a bit too much for our tastes as we’d rather keep things simpler with the regular carbon fiber weave. That said, in an aftermarket scene in which polarizing tuners such as Mansory are thriving, surely there’s a market for this outlandish body kit. All the custom parts are made in Germany and clients can also buy Manhart’s own badges and wheels.

We’re being told a newly placed order takes anywhere from six to eight weeks to be delivered. The new body parts can be attached to an X5 M or X6 M by using the original screw points, so you can always revert to the vehicle’s original look if you get bored with the kit.

Source: Manhart