It’s been roughly 14 years since the last M5 Touring E61 rolled off the assembly line. The G99 successor is coming before the end of 2024, and when it eventually arrives, prepare to pony up a not-so-small fortune. We’ve heard the long-awaited super wagon is going to kick off at under €150,000 at home in Germany. Of course, that’s before options.

To put the reported starting price in perspective, an i5 M60 Touring costs from €101,500 in Deutschland. BMW M charges €101,300 for the smaller M3 Touring. When the M5 Touring E61 originally went on sale in Germany back in May 2007 with its naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V10 engine, it cost €94,100. How the times have changed…

The M5 Sedan G90 should be slightly cheaper than the estate considering the M3 Competition xDrive Sedan costs €1,000 less than its long-roof counterpart. If history has taught us anything, it’s that the new M5s will be more affordable in the United States where people won’t have to pay the 19% value-added tax (VAT) applicable in Germany.

Of the two body styles, we should see the sedan first and the wagon later. BMW said this week it intends to start production of the G99 in the fourth quarter of the year. That means deliveries should start by late 2024 or early next year. In the United States, the M5 Touring will be a 2025MY.

Although the M5 duo has yet to be officially revealed, the Life Cycle Impulse is already planned. Rumor has it the G90 and G99 cars produced from early 2027 will switch to the iDrive X. Aside from getting a facelift and new infotainment system, the M5s will also adopt the Panoramic Vision head-up display. In addition, an optional screen for the front passenger will be introduced.

Sources close to Munich claim the G90 will remain in production until February 2031. The G99 is likely to stick around a bit more.