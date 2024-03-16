In an exclusive reveal at the BMW Welt, the first photos of the BMW i5 M60 Touring adorned with M Performance Parts have captured our attention today. The new M-tuned touring, painted in an eye-catching Fire Red, showcases a wide range of M Performance parts, starting with the usual carbon fiber aero bits.

Carbon Fiber Parts All Around

The exterior of the BMW i5 M60 Touring is a testament to BMW’s commitment to further enhance the look of their cars with aftermarket parts. The aerodynamic components, including the front, side, and rear parts, are crafted from carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP). This choice of material not only reduces the vehicle’s weight but also enhances the car’s aerodynamics. The visible fiber structure, highlighted under a clear lacquer finish, accentuates the car’s motorsport heritage.

Among the standout M Performance Parts is the front attachment made of carbon fiber, guaranteeing a striking appearance that is both aggressive and elegant. The side profile of the car features M Performance side skirt attachments and exterior mirror caps in carbon fiber. These elements are complemented by M Performance side decals in Frozen Black and side skirt foiling in grey.

An Aggressive Rear Spoiler

The rear of the i5 M60 Touring is not left untouched by the M Performance enhancements. A rear spoiler made of carbon and a diffuser crafted from Aramid fiber are another nod to BMW’s motorsport legacy. BMW says that the choice of Aramid fiber, a material heralded from the aerospace industry for its lightweight and ultra-strong characteristics, is a functional decision. Not only does it resemble carbon fiber in appearance, but it also offers the advantage of being electromagnetically permeable.

A Sport and Elegant Interior

Even though our images don’t show the interior, we do know that it continues the theme of racing-inspired luxury. BMW also offers a wide range of interior upgrades, starting with the M Performance door sill plates in carbon fiber. For those seeking alternatives, M Aluminum and BMW Aluminum door sill plates are available. The floor mats, adorned with M Performance lettering and embroidery in M colors, add a finishing touch that is both elegant and sporty.

Massive Brakes, Cool Wheels

Performance is at the heart of the BMW i5 M60 Touring, as evidenced by the M Performance 20-inch brake system. This system, featuring 6-piston aluminum fixed calipers in red with the M logo, not only enhances the car’s aesthetics but also its braking capabilities. The internally ventilated lightweight brake discs, designed with perforations and grooves, minimize the formation of a water film between the brake pad and disc, ensuring optimal braking performance in all conditions.

Completing the vehicle’s impressive suite of features are the 21-inch M Performance light-alloy wheel Cross spoke 943 M Bicolor. They can also be painted in Frozen Midnight Grey and Jet Black matte. BMW does offer 20-inch M Aerodynamic wheels 939 M Bicolor as well.

The BMW i5 M60 Touring with M Performance Parts, showcased in Munich, makes us even more sad that we won’t get the electric touring in the United States. [Photos: @chrism2f87]