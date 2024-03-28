BMW’s teaser campaign for the M5 has revolved around the Touring (G99) but it’s the Sedan (G90) we’ll likely see first. With production of the four-door rocket allegedly starting in July, the world premiere should take place in the next couple of months. In the meantime, Bavaria’s super saloon has been filmed working out at the ‘Ring gym.

It still has 99% of the camouflage on its production body but that exposed 1% area reveals the prototype is painted in Isle of Man Green. The new M5 looks just about ready to drop the disguise since the test vehicle appears to have just about all the final bits and pieces in place. The driver pushes it hard through the many challenging corners of the Nordschleife, but the ultimate M sedan does seem on the heavy side.

Since we mentioned the delicate subject of weight, a BMW insider claims the new M5 tips the scales at a whopping 2,435 kilograms (5,368 pounds). That would make it the heaviest 5 Series ever since even the fully electric i5 M60 is 130 kg (287 lbs) lighter. The sound you’re hearing comes from a V8 engine but not the old “S63” engine. It’s the new “S68” working together with an electric motor to push out a combined output rumored to exceed the 700-horsepower mark.

The M5 will be the second BMW M car with a plug-in hybrid setup by inheriting the electrified V8 hardware from the even more controversial XM. While the outgoing AMG E63 and Audi RS6 both have pure gasoline engines, their replacements are expected to be electrified as well. These hybrids are necessary to meet tougher emissions regulations, so let’s see the glass half full and just be happy the V8 is staying.

We’re hearing the twin-turbo 4.4-liter engine produces 577 hp and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) whereas the electric motor delivers an extra 194 hp and 280 Nm (207 lb-ft). Together, the two should pump out an unconfirmed 718 hp. Rumor has it the battery pack is going to have a usable energy content of 18.6 kWh. BMW recently announced the new M5 will offer an electric range of 43 miles (70 kilometers).

The more practical M5 Touring – which is all but confirmed to head to the United States and perhaps even Canada – is entering production in November 2024. That means we should see the high-performance wagon sometime this fall.

