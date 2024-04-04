While some other automakers prefer extensive teaser campaigns, BMW has steered clear from releasing a long string of previews in the build-up to a model’s official debut. Every now and then, there have been exceptions, and the new M5 definitely deserves to be hyped up more than usual. It’s especially true since there will be two cars – the sedan (G90) and the wagon (G99).

Episode 1 of a video series takes us on a road trip with the dynamic duo from their place of birth at home in Munich, Germany to the testing center located in Arjeplog, Sweden. BMW inaugurated the facility located some 34 miles (55 kilometers) from the Arctic Circle back in 2006. The cars are undergoing their final big winter test ahead of their respective debuts scheduled to take place later this year. We’ll see the new M5 sedan first and then the long-roof model several months later.

The M5 pair will adopt a plug-in hybrid powertrain derived from the XM by combining the new “S68” engine with an electric motor. These will be the only 5 Series models with a V8 engine since the M550i is not coming back for a new generation. The twin-turbo 4.4-liter mill is reportedly tuned to develop 577 hp and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) whereas the e-motor provides another 194 hp and 280 Nm (207 lb-ft). Combined, the total system output could be a colossal 718 hp.

In sedan guise, the new M5 is said to measure 5096 mm (200.6 in) in length and 1970 mm (77.5 in) in width, which would make it 36 mm (1.4 in) longer and 70 mm (2.8 in) wider than a regular 5 Series. It’s also supposedly getting a slightly longer wheelbase to accommodate the revised suspension geometry. The lithium-ion battery pack is believed to have an 18.6-kWh usable capacity, which would be lower than the 25.7 kWh offered by the XM. BMW has already confirmed the flagship 5er will have an electric range of over 43 miles (70 kilometers), presumably in the WLTP cycle.

As impressive as the power might seem, the alleged curb weight is worrying. Sources close to BMW claim the next-gen M5 tips the scales at 2,435 kilograms (5,368 pounds). For reference, the older M5 Competition F90 in European specification weighed 540 kg (1,190 lbs) less if we’re judging by the unladen weight, which is without a driver. The added heft is caused by the extra hardware commanded by the plug-in hybrid system, which is becoming a necessity because of increasingly stringent emissions regulations. Let’s just be thankful the V8 survives another generation.

The weight penalty is also explained by the fact the new M5 will be much larger than its predecessor. After all, the normal 5 Series G60 is a substantially bigger car than the G30 it replaced. Provided the rumored weight figure is accurate, that would make the sedan 130 kg (287 lbs) heavier than the fully electric, dual-motor i5 M60.

BMW is said to fit the new M5 models with 20-inch front wheels wrapped in 285/40/20 tires and 21-inch rear wheels with 295/35/21 rubber. As with the XM plug-in hybrid SUV, the charging port will be mounted on the left front fender.

We’ve heard the G90 has a start of production in July, with the G99 to follow in November. The Life Cycle Impulse is already planned for the vehicles produced from early 2027. The LCI will bring the iDrive X with the central screen, the Panoramic Vision head-up display, and an optional front passenger display.

Unlike the M5 Touring E61 and the E34 before it, the new sports wagon from Bavaria has been confirmed for the United States and Canada as well.

Source: BMW M / YouTube