BMW never had two M Touring models on sale at the same time, but that might change by late 2024. On the same week as the M3 Touring’s big debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, a new report from a trustworthy source claims the BMW M5 Touring will return for a third generation after the short-lived E34 and the V10-powered E61.

Forum member ynguldyn – who has a good track record of discovering juicy details regarding unreleased models – says the BMW M5 Touring is making a comeback in November 2024. That is when series production is expected to start, about four months after the G90 M5 Sedan is planned to hit the assembly line. Speaking of codenames, the long-roof version is apparently known internally as the G99.

We’ve honestly known about the BMW M5 Touring’s probable revival for a couple of years and the latest intel seemingly confirms BMW wants to go after the AMG E63 Estate and Audi RS6 Avant. While the M3 Touring will sadly remain a forbidden fruit in the United States, we strongly believe that the BMW M5 Touring is going to be sold in North America.

This particular source – ynguldyn – is likely data-driven, so it’s often accurate. Unless BMW changes things at the last minute. Combined with our own sources, the rumor is now more than just simple gossip and the BMW M5 Touring will be reborn. It’s also only a matter of time before spy photographers will catch camouflaged prototypes in action.

The report goes on to specify the BMW M5 Sedan and M5 Touring duo will utilize the same S68 engine as the XM. It means the new twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 engine will work with an electric motor to push out well over 600 horsepower. The standard XM debuting before the end of 2022 will have 650 hp and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque, but a hotter derivative is planned for next year with 750 hp and 1,000 Nm (738 lb-ft) to match the 2021 Concept XM.

Source: Bimmer Post / ynguldyn | Spy Photos: instagram.com/wilcoblok