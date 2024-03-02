The new BMW 5 Series Sedan continues its world tour, entering more and more markets based on a pre-established schedule. Its latest stop is in South Africa where the regional branch decided to highlight the only G60 version so far with the “world’s most powerful letter” in its name. The i5 M60 is one of the two 5er models available locally, alongside the 520d we talked about earlier this week.

It would seem BMW South Africa has a soft spot for grey cars. The 5 Series Sedan with a diesel engine had a Sophisto Grey paint whereas this i5 M60 is dressed to impress in Oxid Grey. Those 20-inch wheels (Style 940 M) represent the middle ground in terms of size since you can stick with a 19-inch set or go all out with 21-inch alloys. The kidney design with a horizontal bar and an M logo is exclusive to the M Performance version but we already know the upcoming M5 will have a variation of the same grille.

The i5 M60 is an indirect successor to the M550i since BMW has so far decided against launching a new M Performance 5 Series with a combustion engine. There have been some rumors of an M560e as a plug-in hybrid variant with an inline-six but nothing is official at this point. As with other M Lite models from Bavaria, the hot dual-motor EV gets the sporty mirror design – a feature reserved for M cars until a few years ago.

Echoing the 520d we mentioned earlier, the right-hand-drive i5 M60 has a black interior but with real leather (Merino) instead of the vegan leather (Veganza) of its diesel sibling. Being the sportiest iteration available now, it also has carbon fiber trim on the dashboard and door cards. The flat-bottomed steering wheel is the same, except for the addition of a red 12 o’clock mark.

This i5 M60 also happens to have the swanky iDrive controller and gear selector with a crystal finish. One difference between the two cars is the upgraded Bowers & Wilkins sound system instead of the Harman Kardon. Expect the hotly anticipated M5 to have several exclusive features to set it apart from the regular 5 Series models and this M Performance variant.

Source: BMW South Africa