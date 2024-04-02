BMW of North America announced the Q1 2024 sales performance of both the BMW and MINI brands in the U.S. For the BMW brand, sales reached 84,475 vehicles in the first quarter, marking a 2.4% increase from the same period in 2023 when 82,466 vehicles were sold. Sebastian Mackensen, President and CEO of BMW of North America, expressed confidence in the company’s trajectory for the year, citing the strength of their vehicle lineup and commitment to customer satisfaction through their dealer network.

“We’re off to a good start in 2024 and confident that the quality of our vehicles and diversity of our product lineup will continue to drive our success,” said Sebastian Mackensen, President and CEO, BMW of North America. “Not only do we offer BMW customers the ability to choose the vehicle and drivetrain that best suits their needs, but through our nationwide dealer network, we also ensure a premium customer experience.”

In terms of electric vehicle sales, BMW expanded its offerings with the introduction of the BMW i5, bringing the total to four fully electric models available in the U.S. The company sold 10,713 electric vehicles in Q1 2024, constituting approximately 12.7% of total U.S. sales. Additionally, BMW offers four plug-in hybrid electric models, with the BMW 550e set to join showrooms later in the year.

Meanwhile, MINI brand sales totaled 6,369 vehicles in Q1 2024, representing a decrease of 12.6% compared to the same period last year. This decline is attributed to a planned model transition as MINI prepares to unveil a completely new product portfolio later in 2024. The MINI Countryman and Cooper models will make their debut in the next few months.