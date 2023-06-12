2024 BMW i5: Everything You Need to Know

Slotting between the flagship BMW i7 and the smaller BMW i4, the 2024 BMW i5 is the fourth EV from BMW and is shaping up to be more of a good thing. You can think of it as a culmination of everything we’ve seen so far: ultramodern tech and immediately responsive electric powertrains underneath sheet metal that is unequivocally BMW. With attractive pricing, inoffensive styling, and an increased focus on amenities, there’s a lot to like about the 2024 BMW i5.

2024 BMW i5 Performance and Range

The 2024 BMW i5 comes in two exciting flavors. The first is the i5 eDrive40, which gets rear-wheel drive and a single electric motor positioned on the rear axle. Output is estimated at 335 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. But, it’s capable of more – 317 pound-feet – using Sport Boost or Launch Control. The i5 M60 uses xDrive and dual motors generating 590 horsepower and 549 pound-feet of twist (605 with Sport Boost/Launch Control). Zero to 60 mph is dispatched in 3.7 seconds in the M60 and 5.7 seconds in the eDrive40.

M Sport goodies are available on the eDrive40 and come standard on the M60. A new Adaptive M Suspension Professional provides electronically controlled dampers, Integral Active Steering, and a 0.3-inch lower ride height on the 2024 BMW i5 M60.

Fuel Economy, Range, and MPG

We don’t have concrete figures from the EPA yet, but BMW estimates the 2024 i5 eDrive40 will offer 295 miles of range on a full charge. The more powerful i5 M60 should scrape by on 256 miles of range. If those numbers seem low, it’s because they are. Competing vehicles from Tesla and Lucid offer more range. Although, the i5 does beat out the Polestar 2 (270 miles of range) and just edges out the Genesis G80 EV (around 282 miles).

2024 BMW i5 Interior and Cargo Space

Inside, the 2024 BMW i5 is mostly indistinguishable from its petrol-powered platform mates. Synthetic Veganza or real leather are both available – both are great and can be sampled in any new BMW 7 Series. 7 Series trickle-down is very obvious here, which is great – lots of desirable options are finally available on the 5 Series that used to be reserved for the flagship. Expect usable space to be up from the i4 but fall short of the i7.

You can option the 2024 BMW i5 with the Luxury Seating Package, adding ventilated, multi-contour seats; the desirable Panoramic Sky Lounge Roof; rear heated seats; and even a Bowers and Wilkins audio system. It’s a clear step up from the i4, and there isn’t yet a competing EV sedan that offers these levels of refinement.

2024 BMW i5 Technology and Connectivity

The BMW i5 gets all the same tech you’ll find in every other modern BMW. A curved display provides compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, built-in navigation, intuitive voice commands, and more. MyBMW App integration is handy, especially for EVs, since you can precondition and plan charging.

Plenty of fun additions debut on the BMW i5, including the ability to play video games on your vehicle. All you need is the AirConsole app and a smartphone. The BMW Interaction Bar comes standard on the i5, adding a luxurious touch and easy climate controls. You’ll likely want to add the Premium Package, which adds full LED lights, a head-up display, an interior camera, heated seats, and a heated steering wheel on the 2024 i5.

2024 BMW i5 Safety and Driver Assistance Features

Like the gas-powered 5 Series, the 2024 BMW i5 gets a Frontal Collision Warning with Left Turn Warning, Lane Keeping Assistant with blind spot monitoring, cross-traffic warning, speed limit info, and exit warning. The new model brings new standard features – every i5 gets Automatic Park Assistant (providing hands-free parallel and perpendicular parking) and Backup Assistant (automated maneuvering in reverse for up to 50 meters).

A Parking Assistant Plus package adds Parking View, Panorama View, and surround-view camera functions. And a revised Highway Assistant (available with Driving Assistance Professional) allows automated lane changes, confirmed by looking in the corresponding side mirror.

2024 BMW i5 Pricing

The 2024 BMW i5 eDrive40 starts at $66,800, slightly more than the gas-powered 540i xDrive and $9,000 more than the i4 eDrive40. It’s a very competitive price point that offers arguably more luxuries than the $88,000 Tesla Model S and a bit more style than, say, the similarly-priced Genesis GV60 or Cadillac Lyriq crossovers. The hotter i5 M60 starts at a whopping $84,100 but provides Model S-adjacent performance.

It’s difficult to cross-shop the i5 as its biggest competitor is likely the smaller and less expensive BMW i4. EV sedans aren’t as widespread as crossovers – or trucks – so unless you’re considering a Polestar 2 or hydrogen-powered Toyota Mirai, the i5 is only competing with Tesla vehicles (Model 3 and S) priced far below or above itself. The Lucid Air deserves mention, but a base Pure model costs more than the i5 while offering less performance. Add in the uncertainties associated with a fledgling automaker, and it gets increasingly difficult to recommend. The Genesis G80 offers little value compared to the i5, with a significantly higher base MSRP ($80K+), less range, similar performance, and less prestige.

2024 BMW i5 FAQ

When does the 2024 BMW i5 begin production?

The new i5 enters production in the summer of 2023 ahead of its October 2023 market launch.

Will there be a 2024 BMW i5 wagon or an i5 Touring?

Yes, the BMW i5 Touring will be available beginning in Spring 2024. It probably won’t come to the United States.

When will the 2024 BMW i5 be available?

The first cars will hit showrooms in October 2023. Get one the quickest by pre-ordering the i5 on BMW’s website.