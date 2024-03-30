MINI gave the iconic Cooper model a facelift just two years ago, but the model hasn’t really changed since – believe it or not – 2014. The F56 chassis put in a decade of hard work, but it’s time for the F66 2025 MINI Cooper S to step in. The configurator is now live on the MINI USA site – so naturally, we checked it out to see what we’re working with.

Drivetrain Choices For the 2025 MINI Cooper

The configurator currently only allows for one drivetrain: the 2025 MINI Cooper S. While we’re certain there will be another option or two to come, for now, we’re stuck with a 201-horsepower engine that propels the little hatchback from zero to 60 mph in an estimated seven seconds. We expect to see a hotter John Cooper Works version and potentially a lower-output variant, too.

Styles and Trim Levels

The 2025 MINI Cooper comes standard in the Signature trim, which includes 17-inch wheels, heated seats, and a heated steering wheel. MINI locks half of the exterior paint colors behind the higher trims, so the Signature Plus trim is probably the best place for most shoppers to start. It gets you all eight exterior colors with the added ability to customize your car with contrasting roof and mirror paint. You can add 18-inch wheels and get remote engine start included. The Iconic Trim adds all the same equipment alongside the Comfort Package Plus – more on that later.

You can choose between two Styles for your 2025 MINI Cooper, too. The Classic Style decks the car out in Piano Black exterior accents, a blue/black dashboard topper, silver stitching on the steering wheel, and a grey headliner. The Favoured Style changes things up with additional interior upholstery options, silver exterior accents, a black headliner, and a unique grey dashboard cover. An Anthracite Black headliner is also added. Different 17-inch wheels are not shared between the two trim levels.

Exterior Colors and Wheels

Four colors are available for all 2025 MINI Cooper trim levels. Choose from Chili Red II, Nanuq White Metallic, Melting Silver III Metallic, and Midnight Black II. Stepping up to the higher trim levels adds Ocean Wave Green (new), Sunny Side Yellow (new), and British Racing Green IV Metallic. Higher trim levels can also add white or black roof and mirror paint.

Six different wheel and tire combinations (well, seven, but one is currently busted on the configurator) are available. 18-inch wheels are reserved for the higher trim levels, but the standard 17-inchers aren’t bad looking.

Interior Details

Like the 2025 MINI Countryman, the new 2025 MINI Cooper hatchback offers a luxurious but sparse cabin. Nightshade Blue and beige Vescin (synthetic leather) upholstery are available as part of the Favoured Style. Some more interesting two-tone choices come with the Classic Style. Grey/Blue and Beige/Blue Vescin and cloth upholstery round out the options.

The Final Details: Options for the 2025 MINI Cooper

MINI locks almost all of the available options for the 2025 MINI Cooper behind the Signature Plus trim, which is a little unfortunate. Available options range from the gimmicky (Interior Camera) to the incredibly useful ($600 for ACC Stop & Go and Active Driving Assistant? Sign me up!). But, you can’t get any of them without first shelling out $2,400 for the Signature Plus Trim. That makes it easy to load up on options, but hopefully, shoppers will still see value.

Shoppers can also add a Comfort Package or Comfort Package Plus to add features. Comfort adds auto-dimming mirrors, keyless entry, and wireless charging. Comfort Plus adds all of that plus (oh, I get it), AR Navigation and Parking Assistant Plus.

Load up the new 2025 MINI Cooper S with every option and you’re looking at a price tag that is anything but small: $39,045. But that’s actually less expensive than a loaded 2024 model. Build your new MINI Hardtop 2-Door – what features do you think add the most value?