You know the new M5 is fast approaching when BMW intensifies its teaser campaign. Once again, we’re being given a closer look at the wagon, because yes, the M5 Touring is finally coming back. It’s been roughly 14 years since the M division last sold a long-roof M5, and unlike the E61 and E34 performance estates before it, the G99 is coming to the United States.

Still camouflaged, the 2025 BMW M5 Touring hides in the shadows during the late hours at the BMW Welt in Munich. It’s likely a near-production prototype with all the final body panels in place, along with the lights, wheels, and the menacing quad exhaust system that cars for customers will have. The sporty wagon appears to be painted in a light grey shade (Brooklyn Grey?) and has a variation of the kidney grille we’ve seen on the i5 M60 / i5 M60 Touring.

A belated rival for the Audi RS6 Avant and Mercedes-AMG E63 Estate, the new M5 Touring is reportedly going into production this November. However, BMW might choose to unveil the M5 Sedan (G90) first since the saloon is expected to hit the assembly line a few months earlier, in July. These will be the only two 5 Series models of this generation to have a V8 engine because the M550i is sadly not returning for the G60.

If the sedan’s start of production is accurate, it means we’re only a few months away from the world premiere. According to a reputable BMW insider, the M5 G90 has some mind-boggling technical specifications: 718 combined horsepower from the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 and electric motor, 2,435 kilograms (5,368 pounds) curb weight, 5096 mm (200.6 in) length, and 1970 mm (77.5 in) width. The e-motor will get its juice from an 18.6-kWh battery pack located somewhere along the purported 2995-mm (117.9-inch) wheelbase.

This wagon is likely to be slightly heavier and should use the sedan’s 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels with 285/40/20 and 295/35/21 tires, respectively. As expected, the M5 will have a bigger body than a regular 5 Series, and a slightly longer wheelbase because of a modified suspension geometry.

Even though the dynamic duo has yet to be revealed, BMW is already said to be planning a major update for the cars produced from March 2027 when the Panoramic Vision will be fitted. It’s marketing speak for a next-generation head-up display as wide as the dashboard. We’ll first see the high-tech HUD next year in a Neue Klasse-based iX3 SUV.

