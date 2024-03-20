Leaks? What leaks? BMW is sticking with its teaser campaign for the Vision Neue Klasse X even though official images emerged this week on social media. The final preview is a short video that confirms the authenticity of those low-resolution photos we’ve seen these past few days on Instagram. The clip focuses on the retro-modern grille with slender 1940-styled kidneys arranged vertically.

But because it’s 2024, that vintage grille has an illuminated contour to echo production models with kidneys that light up. Eagle-eyed readers will also notice the minimalist BMW logo. The roundel isn’t new since we’ve already seen it on the 2023 Vision Neue Klasse sedan and even further back as the 2021 Vision i Circular hatchback had the simplified badge as well.

The chunky front bumper also makes a brief appearance and hints at a more rugged design compared to what last year’s concept had. One fun detail is on the side skirts where the dark body cladding has a debossed “Future Is Bright” text along with a smiley face. The rear remains a mystery but prepare for something unconventional if the 2023 Vision Neue Klasse sedan is any indication.

The initial teaser image released by BMW provided a look inside the cabin where the color of the upholstery is being changed from the sedan’s mustard yellow to orange. Taking center stage is the next-generation iDrive with a touchscreen presumably larger than the 14.9-inch setup found today. At the base of the windshield, across its entire width, is the Panoramic Vision head-up display. The sedan didn’t have a driver’s display, so it should be the same story with its SUV cousin.

You’re also not going to find an iDrive controller in the Vision Neue Klasse X and the subsequent iX3 arriving in 2025. BMW is removing the rotary knob to declutter the cabin even more after getting rid of most physical controls. The “less is more” approach started with the cars fitted with iDrive 8.0/8.5 and iDrive 9 and it will kick into higher gear with iDrive 10-equipped vehicles. All will be revealed at the BMW Group Annual Conference tomorrow at 9 AM CET (8 AM GMT / 4 AM ET).

