Here we go again. Another day, another leaked image of the upcoming Vision Neue Klasse X. BMW intends to unveil the electric crossover this Thursday, March 21, during its Annual Press Conference but this is the second official photo to emerge on social media. It provides us with the best look yet at what will become the next-generation iX3.

What’s old is new again as BMW appears to be dusting off the tall and slender kidney grille first used in the 1930s. The new concept looks more muscular than last year’s sedan and comes with a beefier front bumper and square wheel arches. Those side cameras will be replaced by conventional mirrors once production of the new iX3 commences in mid-2025. The road-going model won’t look this uncluttered since it’s going to have the usual sensors.

The somewhat bulging wheel arches suggest BMW is already cooking up an M version. Just like the sedan concept before it, the Vision Neue Klasse X has a generous greenhouse with a large panoramic sunroof that seems to be curved at the rear. There are no apparent door handles but we’ve already seen camouflaged prototypes of the 2025 iX3 with handles flush with the body.

We still don’t know how the back of the concept looks but we do remember it was rather controversial on the sedan with thick horizontal bars of taillights mounted up high. The crossover will obviously have a more practical tailgate likely enabling a rounder rear end and a sizeable upper spoiler as an extension of the roof.

The subsequent iX3 won’t be a carbon copy of the Vision Neue Klasse X. However, the concept does give us a strong indication of BMW’s fresh design language. The “less is more” approach suggested here will continue inside where the company will take minimalism to a new level. There will be even fewer conventional buttons and no more iDrive controller. Instead, you’ll control almost everything from the center screen of the tenth-generation infotainment.

After the SUV goes on sale in 2025, the sedan will follow suit in 2026. At least four more models are scheduled to arrive by 2028. BMW hasn’t revealed their identities, but an i3 Touring and an iX4 are possible candidates.

Source: cardesignworld / Instagram