If you prefer to do most of your shopping online and are in the market for a new BMW, South Korea is the best country to live in. The luxury automaker frequently comes out with limited-run special editions available to buy exclusively on its online shop. After last month’s M2, M4 Coupe, 5 Series Sedan, and 8 Series Gran Coupe, here come a couple of crossovers available in small numbers.

The X1 M35i Special Edition is based on the range-topping M Performance model and comes fitted with standard M Compound brakes that would otherwise be optional equipment. The spicy SUV is painted in Frozen Pure Grey – a matte color from the Individual catalog – and sits on 20-inch wheels (Style 872M). Images of the interior are not provided but we’re being told the cabin is covered with a combination of red and black vegan leather.

It’s worth noting the X1 M35i sold in South Korea gets the uncorked version of the turbocharged 2.0-liter engine with the full 312 horsepower to match the model sold in North America. In Europe, the B48 four-pot is sadly downgraded to 296 hp to meet stricter emissions regulations. As with the version sold globally, this special edition gets a standard Adaptive M suspension featuring mechanically controlled adjustable and frequency-selective dampers.

BMW South Korea is offering only 22 units at 75.8 million won ($56,800) apiece.

As for the X5 xDrive50e M Sports Pro Special Edition, the plug-in hybrid SUV with an unusually long name is elegantly dressed in all-black attire. It has plenty of goodies as standard, including a full leather Merino Individual interior combined with an Alcantara headliner. BMW South Korea sweetens the pot with a Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system and a leather-wrapped dashboard.

Only 28 vehicles are being offered for 143.6 million won ($107,600) a pop.

BMW South Korea’s online store has other special editions that were previously sold out but have returned for a limited time.

