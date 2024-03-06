A plug-in hybrid is primarily about efficiency but that doesn’t mean power and performance should be sacrificed. BMW knows that probably better than most other automakers since it has given the electrified X5 a massive upgrade with the luxury SUV’s Life Cycle Impulse launched in 2023. Replacing the xDrive45e, the new xDrive50e is far more potent than its predecessor (483 hp vs 389 hp and 700 Nm vs 600 Nm).

The software tuning experts at RaceChip got a hold of the X5 facelift with a PHEV setup and immediately strapped it onto a dyno to find out how much power it really makes. The B58 inline-six engine and the electric motor delivered an output higher than what the official technical specification sheet says. With a fully charged battery, the X5 xDrive50e produced a combined 513 hp and 736 Nm of torque.

RaceChip then proceeded to work its magic on the turbocharged 3.0-liter engine and bumped the total system output further. The PHEV setup is now good for 588 hp and 807 Nm. It’s worth noting the dyno results in both cases showed the horsepower in PS (pferdestärke), which equates to 0.986 hp.

With the newly gained oomph, the 2024 BMW X5 xDrive50e was tested on an unrestricted section of the Autobahn. It did the 62 to 124 mph (100 to 200 km/h) run in 10.82 seconds whereas the stock car took 12.57 seconds. Both are impressive results when you consider the car’s hefty curb weight of 2,420 kilograms and the fact that it’s not the most aerodynamic vehicle out there.

The X5 with a charging port also impresses in terms of electric range in the real world. BMW may say it’ll do 58 to 68 miles (94 to 110 kilometers) per the WLTP cycle, but a recent test showed the 25.7-kWh battery had enough juice for 75.4 miles (121.4 kilometers) on busy city streets.

Sure, the xDrive50e is not nearly as exciting as an X5 M Competition but you do get a six-cylinder engine, plenty of power, excellent efficiency, and a less punishing ride. There’s also a massive price gap between the two considering the range-topping version is roughly $50,000 more expensive.

