BMW initially offered the M2 with only five colors, none of which came from the Individual catalog. It wasn’t until mid-2023 that a couple of matte paints were introduced: Frozen Pure Grey and Frozen Portimao Blue. Having seen the former earlier this week in real-life shots of a G87, it only makes sense to take a closer look at the latter. This right-hand-drive M2 was photographed in the United Kingdom awaiting delivery for a customer.

Frozen Portimao Blue – A Future Iconic Color

Available in the United States for an extra $2,350, we reckon the optional color suits the rear-wheel-drive coupe. It’s the second blue shade for the baby M car, joining the non-metallic Zandvoort Blue available without having to pay more. This M2 does away with M Performance Parts by retaining the standard look, which we honestly prefer. Whoever ordered the car decided to go with red brake calipers, two-tone wheels (Style 930M), and the optional front bucket seats. We’ve grown fond of the G87’s styling, although the F87 is subjectively the more attractive of the two M2s. BMW is likely to add more colors later this year when the M2 will get a few updates, including a yet-to-be-confirmed power boost of 20 hp to 473 hp.

Some Cool Colors Coming In The Future

A special color – presumably purple or violet – is earmarked for next year’s limited-run M2 CS. The hotter derivative is also expected to come in Brooklyn Grey and Sapphire Black for customers who want to keep things simple instead of opting for a shouty paint job. Some of the carbon fiber upgrades available at an additional cost as M Performance Parts for the regular M2 will be included as standard on the M2 CS.

Beyond colors and carbon fiber goodies, one can further spice up an M2 build by ordering centerlock wheels. These were originally seen on the ultra-expensive 3.0 CSL but have since trickled down to the M2, M3, and M4. Look for BMW M to release additional updates as the years go by considering the G87 is expected to remain in production until mid-2029.

