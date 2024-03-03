More exciting colors are coming to the G87 BMW M2 in the future, but in the meantime, there are still some exciting options. Today, we get a first look at the 2024 BMW M2 in Frozen Grey, courtesy of Mzansi BMW in South Africa. In these photos, we see the G87 M2 matching perfectly its Frozen Pure Grey with black wheels, red brake calipers, and a carbon fiber roof. Being a car built for the South African market, this is a right-hand-drive model.

Frozen Grey Looks Stunning

After some initial criticism regarding the color palette, BMW expanded the color lineup last summer with the addition of Frozen Portimao Blue and Frozen Pure Grey. The current color palette includes Toronto Red, Black Sapphire, Alpine White, Zandvoort Blue and Brooklyn Grey.

We reported before that new paint options such as Java Green, Sao Paulo Yellow, Voodoo Blue, Fire Red and Skyscraper Grey are coming in the future. Future BMW M2 models could also get the beautiful Twilight Purple and Grigio Telesto colors. Of course, it’s likely that these will be treated as special colors or Individual colors, which means a higher price tag.

More Power and Torque Soon

Certainly, the most significant development for the G87 M2 later this year revolves around a power increase. The G87 M2 is set to deliver 480 PS, equivalent to roughly 473 horsepower. The 2025 BMW M2 will bring 600 Newton meter of torque (442 lb-ft) to the table for the automatic transmission.

While the six-speed manual M2s will also get the power bump, the torque stays the same: 550 Nm (405 lb-ft). Of course, that’s most likely related to the design and engineering of the six-speed manual. It’s important to note that this upgraded S58 engine configuration is targeted for the standard M2 variant. There is no Competition designation planned in 2024.

[Photos: instagram.com/mzansibmw]