It’s that time of the year for BMW to announce the big prize awaiting the fastest qualifier of the MotoGP season. The rider with the most points at the end of the season will take home the recently introduced M2 CS. It’s not just any version of the Competition Sport, but one finished in an Individual paint job. Velvet Blue is actually the only special color available for the hardcore G87. The other options are M Portimao Blue, M Brooklyn Grey, and Sapphire Black.

We’ll have to wait until mid-November to find out who gets the keys to this second-generation M2 CS. The rear-wheel-drive sports coupe will be handed over during the MotoGP season finale in Valencia, Spain. Marc Márquez filled his garage with no fewer than seven cars by earning the BMW M Award from 2013 through 2019. Over the past three seasons, Francesco Bagnaia has been the fastest qualifier.

This is far from being the first CS to serve as the BMW M Award. Fabio Quartararo secured an M5 CS at the end of the 2021 season and an M2 CS the year before. Marc Márquez received the M3 CS in 2018, following the delivery of an M4 CS in 2017. BMW has been handing out cars at the end of each season since 2003.

Over the years, we’ve seen many BMWs awarded to the fastest rider in qualifying. In addition to the CS-badged models, BMW gave Francesco Bagnaia the M5 G90 in 2024, the XM Label Red in 2023, and the M3 Touring in 2022. Marc Márquez earned an X4 M Competition in 2019, an M2 F87 in 2016, an M6 Convertible in 2015, an M4 Coupe in 2014, and an M6 Coupe in 2013.

Here’s the complete list of BMW M Award winners to date: