The 2025 will bring a new sheriff in town. Although official confirmation is still pending, there have been past discussions from various sources about the anticipated launch of the BMW M3 CS Touring. It was often described to us as an opportunity ripe for the taking, following a straightforward formula: enhance the already exceptional G81 M3 Touring with readily available CS components. The BMW M3 CS Touring is rumored to be unveiled in Spring 2025 and will be limited in numbers. There are again no official numbers to be revealed, but if we were betting people, we would put our money on a run of 1800 to 1900 units.

Could Be the Ultimate CS Model

Following the footsteps of the fans’ favorite G80 M3 CS and the forthcoming G82 M4 CS, the BMW M3 CS Touring is expected to boast a formidable 543 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque, courtesy of the revered S58 engine. Design-wise, the vehicle will not shy away from showcasing its sporty DNA, featuring carbon fiber enhancements at the front, an aggressive rear diffuser, and a carbon fiber spoiler, all contributing to its aerodynamic superiority and striking appearance.

A Special Color Is Planned

In keeping with the tradition of CS models, the BMW M3 CS Touring (G81) will debut in a special launch color, further distinguished by carbon bucket seats and uniquely designed wheels. However, significant weight reduction might not be a primary focus, as seen with the M3 CS sedan, which is lighter by 75 pounds compared to the standard M3 Competition xDrive. The M3 CS Touring is anticipated to inherit the Competition wagon’s configuration, delivering power to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.

We have yet to see any spy mules of the M3 CS Touring, but summer is on the way so prototypes are likely to hit the Nurburgring. Of course, the exclusion of the United States from the M3 CS wagon’s market is a notable disappointment for American enthusiasts, who would undoubtedly cherish the opportunity to own such a pinnacle of BMW’s M division’s engineering. As a make up gift, BMW will give us the M5 Touring this year.

Again as always, nothing is confirmed until BMW says so, but you know the saying: “There isn’t smoke without fire.”