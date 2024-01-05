Aurora Diamond Green is not a new Individual paint but we rarely get to see this special color on a BMW. You might remember the M8 Gran Coupe First Edition from 2019 or the more recent i7 M70 featuring this vibrant shade. It was actually first seen on the 2018 M8 Gran Coupe concept where it was known as Salève Vert.

Fast forward to 2024, the X6 M Competition has received the Individual treatment in Aurora Diamond Green. In The Netherlands where the high-performance SUV is available, the vehicle costs an eye-watering €215,950 or about $235,000 at current exchange rates. Mind you, this isn’t a brand-new car since it has already racked up nearly 5,300 kilometers (almost 3,300 miles).

Featuring carbon fiber mirror caps and Shadowline darkened headlights, this pricey X6 M has two-tone wheels (style 890 M). The interior is also rather special by combining Taruma Brown extended Merino leather upholstery with an Alcantara headliner. It’s not every day we see this kind of specification, although given the astronomical price tag, it better be an eye-grabbing SUV.

With the Life Cycle Impulse introduced last year, BMW changed the engine of the X6 M but kept eight cylinders under the hood. It’s now rocking a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 codenamed S68, complete with a mild-hybrid setup for a bit more efficiency. Output from the combustion engine has remained the same at 617 hp and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) but that e-motor delivers a temporary boost of 12 hp and 147 lb-ft (200 Nm).

Beginning with the mid-cycle refresh, BMW has dropped the base X6 M, deciding instead to sell just the Competition model. M boss Frank van Meel says the intent is to make Competition the entry-level variant and go up from there. It seems unlikely there will be hotter versions of an M SUV but coupes and sedans are getting the CS treatment. Even the M3 Touring will spawn a hardcore CS spinoff.

Source: Koster & Hogeslag Automotive / YouTube