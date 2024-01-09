The XM might be the most controversial-looking BMW we’ll see in our lifetime but that hasn’t stopped Mansory from giving it an even more polarizing appearance. The German tuner known for its striking aftermarket packages turned its attention to the dedicated M model, and boy, is it a sight to behold. The XM and Mansory are a match made in extravaganza land and this striking G09 build is sure to split opinions.

We’re being told that the comprehensive body kit has been developed with aerodynamic efficiency in mind, but that honestly doesn’t make the XM look any sleeker. It’s actually the opposite since Mansory has dialed the insanity up a notch with over-the-top details like the massive roof spoiler, beefy side skirt extensions, and the exposed carbon fiber section of the new hood.

Those who buy the XM love the attention and they’ll probably appreciate the look-at-me design of Mansory’s bonkers kit. The tuner also installs new forged wheels and paints the brake calipers in the same color as the body. At the rear, the stacked exhaust tips have a new look and flank a beefy diffuser lending the back of the SUV a muscular appearance.

There are no details about a potential power bump, not that the XM needs one anyway. The standard version has the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 dialed to 644 hp while the XM Label packs 738 hp. In some parts of the world with high taxes on large-displacement engines, BMW also sells an XM 50e with an inline-six. The lesser version has 469 hp on tap by combining a smaller 3.0-liter engine with an electric motor.

Upon request, Mansory says it will also work its magic inside the XM where the standard model has some exclusive features. The most notable ones are the sculptural headliner and the so-called “M Lounge” with the sides of the rear seat backrests extending onto the door panels.

Source: Mansory