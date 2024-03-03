The new X2 might be positioned at the lower end of the lineup but one can spend a considerable amount of money after playing with the configurator. BMW UK is showing off how expensive the compact crossover can get after ticking lots of boxes on the options list. Seen here is the M Performance model with an Individual paint, the matte Frozen Portimao Blue.

It rides on stately 21-inch wheels and has been configured with the M Sport Package Pro and the M Compound brakes as denoted by the gray calipers. From the panoramic glass sunroof to the Shadowline dark accents, this X2 M35i is chock-full of goodies. BMW UK wanted to show off the full potential of the “U10” generation by adding as many options as possible to this build, varying from the illuminated kidney grille to acoustic glass (with tinted rear windows).

A look at the build sheet shows this range-topping X2 from the “U10” generation costs almost £60,000, which is a lot of money to pay for a small crossover based on a front-wheel-drive platform. Then again, the new X2 is much larger and better equipped than its predecessor, and one might add it looks better, too. However, for this kind of money, we’d buy an M340i / M340d Touring in a heartbeat since it’s a better car in just about every way.

The new X2 M35i is joined by the conventionally shaped X1 M35i, with both compact M Performance models sold in Europe with a detuned engine due to stricter emissions regulations. The turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline unit makes 296 hp whereas the US-spec model has the full 312 hp. Seeing the glass half full, the two sporty crossovers sold on the Old Continent have the same 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque as their American cousins.

If you want this hardware and software in a different package, look for the next-generation BMW M135i hatchback and M235i Gran Coupe sedan to premiere later this year.

Source: BMW UK