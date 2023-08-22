BMW unveiled the first-ever M Performance version of the X1 at the end of June but it’s only now the configurator is up and running on the US website. Math starts at $49,900 MSRP, and as you are about to see, the sporty crossover can be fitted with a little over $10,000 worth of optional goodies. Take for example this Frozen Pure Grey Metallic paint job, which is going to set you back a cool $2,350.

While the X1 M35i rides on 19-inch wheels with all-season tires as standard, BMW lets you pick from three 20-inch sets, each priced at $600 and fitted with performance-oriented tires. The upholsteries are all a no-cost option, so you can choose from the standard Black M Alcantara or the Oyster, Red/Black, Mocha, and Black perforated artificial leather (Veganza) without having to pay more.

As far as the trim is concerned, only Eucalyptus Open Pored Fine-wood costs extra ($200) whereas Aluminum Mesh Effect, Aluminum Hexacube, and Black High Gloss are no-cost choices. Pay $1,700 and you can have the X1 M35i fitted with the Driving Assistance Professional Package encompassing active cruise control (with stop & go), active lane keeping assistant, Traffic Jam assistant, and the Active Driving Assistant Pro.

Ordering the Driving Assistance Professional Package forces you to get the $2,800 Premium Package as well. It encompasses an interior camera, head-up display, panoramic moonroof, Surround View, Live Cockpit Professional, Parking Assistant Plus, a garage door opener, and an anti-theft recorder. For an additional $500, the Shadowline Package blacks out the headlights and certain trim pieces.

You’ll have to spring an extra $750 for the M Sport seats and another $550 if you want them heated. Rounding off the list of items are remote engine start and the eSIM 5G, at $300 a pop. Tick all the possible boxes and the X1 M35i will end up costing $59,950, plus an extra $995 in destination and handling fees.

The US launch is scheduled for October, with Europe to follow a month later. BMW is assembling the high-performance crossover in Regensburg where the turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine is detuned for the Euro market to comply with stricter emissions regulations.

An equivalent X2 M35i is scheduled to arrive later in 2024.

Source: BMW USA