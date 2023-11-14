You can get an idea of how much BMW’s lineup has changed in recent years by looking at the thumbnail for the video attached below. In the background, there’s an M2 G87 chock-full of M Performance Parts that makes the sports coupe look straight out of a Need for Speed game. In the foreground, the second-generation X2 is displayed in a fully electric guise with a matte paint job.

Following its first public outing at the Japan Mobility Show, the iX2 made the trip to Switzerland to attend the 2023 Auto Zurich. BMW decided to paint the car in Frozen Portimao Blue, a pricey Individual color also coming to the new M2 together with Frozen Pure Grey. Since the Bavarian marque wanted the swoopy electric crossover to look its best, the vehicle they brought had the optional M Sport Package and a blacked-out kidney grille.

Those 19-inch wheels are not the smallest but at the same time, they’re not the biggest either. You can go a size lower or higher but bear in mind an EV’s range is significantly impacted by the size of the wheels. Behind them are blue calipers offered for the optional M Sport brakes, flaunting a big M logo the German luxury brand has the tendency to put on just about everything these days. This show car had plenty of glossy black accents known as Shadowline in BMW’s marketing jargon.

Manufactured in Regensburg, the first-ever iX2 will celebrate its market launch in March 2024. You’ll be stuck with the xDrive30 version initially but a lesser model with front-wheel drive and a single motor has already been confirmed to debut later next year. It’s likely going to be the eDrive20 considering BMW is already selling an entry-level iX1 model with the same suffix.

It is believed one of the reasons BMW has made the new X2 so much bigger – it’s 194 mm longer, 21 mm wider, 64 mm taller – is because it plans to discontinue the X4 after the current generation runs its course. There might be an iX4 on the Neue Klasse platform, but the gasoline/diesel X4 is apparently on its way out, with the enlarged X2 serving as an indirect replacement.

