Although spy shots with camouflaged prototypes have suggested the BMW 1 Series F40 is getting a significant facelift, rumor has it BMW intends to transition its entry-level car to the fourth generation. It’s reportedly codenamed F70 and won’t go into production until July 2024. That seems a bit odd since test vehicles have been spotted since last summer, suggesting a reveal sometime this year.

The 1 Series wouldn’t be the first BMW in recent memory to skip the usual Life Cycle Impulse as the same thing happened with the previous-generation X5 and X6. The German luxury brand decided to shorten the SUV’s shelf life and jump to next-gen models instead. A company insider who shares his findings on the Bimmer Post forums claims there will be four versions of the new 1 Series available at launch.

The 118i, 118d, and 120d regular models will be sold from day one alongside an M135i xDrive. The hot hatch is getting a quad exhaust system and an updated B48 engine making over 300 horsepower. Logic tells us the new 1er will have the iDrive 9 since the new infotainment system running on Android Automotive OS is about to make its debut on the X1.

Don’t expect any radical changes underneath the skin since the compact hatchback will retain the front-wheel-drive platform. It’ll be mechanically related to the latest X1 (U11) and the upcoming X2 (U10), so don’t get your hopes up too high for an inline-six engine and/or rear-wheel drive. It’s also going to be similar to the next-generation 2 Series Gran Coupe (F74), which is rumored to go into production in November 2024 when the 1 Series is believed to receive two additional variants.

According to the same insider, both the F70 1 Series and F74 2 Series Gran Coupe will be made in Germany until the second half of 2030.

Source: Bimmer Post