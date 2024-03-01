BMW is living up to its status as a luxury automaker by selling the new 5 Series with a wide array of customization options. The eighth-generation sedan has touched down in South Africa where the local branch decided to put the spotlight on a version painted in a color that we don’t see that often. It’s called Sophisto Grey, and while it’s certainly not one of the most eye-catching, it’s good if you want to fly under the radar.

The car in question is a 520d with rear-wheel drive and the optional M Sport Package. Unlike most G60s we’ve seen in official images, this one does away with the Shadowline black accents by retaining the standard satin elements. It does have an illuminated kidney grille contour and bigger wheels as this diesel sedan has the 20-inch set (Style 937) with a two-tone look. As with all the other versions, there’s no visible exhaust since only the M5 will flaunt it.

Stepping inside the right-hand-drive cabin, the new BMW 5 Series Sedan has a flat-bottomed steering wheel along with a fancy crystal gear shifter and iDrive controller. If you’re wondering whether the leather is real, it’s not. The black upholstery is called Veganza, which is marketing jargon for vegan leather. Those who prefer genuine leather can still get the Extended Merino option at an additional cost.

Overall, this 520d build plays it safe with the specification since there aren’t any wild options added. It’s a welcome addition to the family photo since BMW tends to show its cars in high-end versions with lots of extras added. For now, the South African division only sells this 520d and the dual-motor i5 M60 electric M Performance model but additional versions are planned for the local market.

Sadly, there’s no word about whether BMW South Africa intends to bring the new 5 Series Touring and/or the fully electric i5 wagon. Production of the estate (G61) started this week in Germany at the Dingolfing factory.

Source: BMW South Africa