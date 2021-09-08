Ahead of our test drive of the new BMW iX, we had the chance to see the electric crossover in real life at the BMW Welt in Munich. Compared to the BMW Individual Aventurine Red metallic launch color, the iX displayed at the Welt was painted in Sophisto Grey. Furthermore, the darker shade of grey was paired with bronze elements for an additional premium look.

The list of exterior colors for the BMW iX comprises the following: Alpine White uni, Sapphire Black metallic, Sophisto Grey Brilliant Effect metallic, Mineral White metallic, Phytonic Blue metallic, Blue Ridge Mountain metallic, BMW Individual Storm Bay Blue metallic and BMW Individual Aventurine Red metallic.

For the German market, the new BMW iX will be offered with two exterior trim package: Essence and Signature Sports Package. Both lines will be further configurable as follows:

Essence Shadow Line, making use of the BMW Individual high-gloss Shadow Line exterior ornaments in black chrome

Essence BMW i blue, with exterior adornments in the distinctive, electrifying BMW i blue color

Essence Titanium Bronze, adorned with the extravagant, newly-developed BMW Individual Exterior Line Titanium Bronze details

Signature Sports Package with BMW Individual high-gloss Shadow Line ornaments

Signature Sports Package Titanium Bronze, featured with the above-mentioned bronze trimming

The BMW iX 40 in the Welt was configured with the Signature Sports Package and the 21″ Aerodynamic Wheels 1010 with Bicolor 3D polished finish. Inside there are three levels of design to choose from: Interior Design Loft, Interior Design Suite and Interior Design Atelier. Furthermore, most of the materials used from trims, fabrics and leather upholsteries are manufactured out of renewable and/or sustainable materials, but there are also two choices of pure, real leather.

At market launch, in Q1 of 2022, there will be two models available — the BMW iX xDrive40 and iX xDrive50. The former will be the entry-level iX, packing specs and options akin to those of the BMW X5 xDrive40i. Which means it will get a net 71 kWh battery pack, dual motors, one at each axle, for a combined 326 horsepower and a very healthy 464 lb-ft of torque. According to BMW, 0-100 km/h (62 mph) takes 6.1 seconds, with a max range of 425 km (264 miles).

The BMW iX xDrive50 is going to be the headline variant, packing a new 105.2 kWh net battery pack and dual motors to make a very competitive 523 horsepower and 564 lb-ft of torque. BMW claims the iX xDrive50 can nail 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.6 seconds, while achieving a range of 630 km (over 300 miles, per EPA).