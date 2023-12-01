We reported on this piece of news a while back: The next-generation and all-new BMW M2 CS (G87) will not be offered with a manual transmission. Our report is now corroborated by the usual BMW insider ynguldyn who also states that the 8-speed automatic will be the only transmission available. Fortunately, a rear-wheel drive setup will be offered. As we also reported, the production of the G87 M2 CS will begin in August 2025 at the San Luis Potosi Plant in Mexico and will fun for roughly one year. Therefore, even though the M2 CS won’t be artificially limited, the project production will be somewhere between 1500 to 1900 units, similar to other CS models.

A Cool Purple Could Be Offered

The option list will mimic the one from the recently unveiled G80 M3 CS: expect the same wheels, bucket seats and an alcantara steering wheel. Like with most exclusive BMWs, the M2 CS will have a very small number of colors. Both the M4 CSL and M3 CS have very limited color palettes, so that’s no surprise. So we also strongly believe that a beautiful shade of purple will be offered for the BMW M2 CS (G87).

A CS-Like Design

At the forefront, the 2025 BMW M2 CS will feature a new carbon fiber splitter, while at the rear, a carbon fiber diffuser embraces its quad exhausts. We also expect the typical yellow racing lights. Additionally, a power dome will adorn the hood, complete with a vent, likely serving both functional and aesthetic purposes, especially considering its utilization of the same engine as the standard M2. However, the most interesting new design is its integrated rear spoiler, similar to that of the E46 M3 CSL.

Lots of Power – Around 522 HP

The biggest story though, at least for us, it’s the power bump. Compared to the regular G87 M2 models, the supped up M2 CS will make around 522 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque. That’s a lot of power in a car as small as the M2, especially since the new standard M2 can be a handful. And that’s also the reason why a six-speed manual is not planned.

Although precise pricing details are currently unavailable, it is sensible to expect that the upcoming 2025 BMW M2 CS variant will probably be priced near the $100,000 mark. This estimate is based on the pricing history of the preceding F87 M2 CS, which carried a price tag of $85,000. Adjust for inflation, of course!