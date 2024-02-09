MINI took the wraps off the new Cooper 3-Door hatchback with gasoline engines (“F66”) earlier this week. An independent artist is now kindly sharing his vision with us about how the convertible could look. Although an unofficial design exercise, we reckon it’s likely close to the real thing due to hit the market as early as next year.

Rumor has it series production of the gasoline model (codenamed “F67”) is scheduled to start at some point in 2025. A couple of years later, a “J03” electric MINI convertible will reportedly come to life from the Oxford plant in the UK. With MINI announcing plans to go completely electric by the end of the decade, it means the gas hatchback and cabrio will be the last of the ICE breed.

We are expecting MINI to sell the ICE Convertible in the same versions it plans to offer the three-door hatchback. That means an entry-level Cooper C with a three-cylinder engine, alongside a more potent Cooper S and a range-topping Cooper JCW. Those who prefer the extra practicality of having rear doors will want the “F65” Cooper, but that one might not get the John Cooper Works treatment.

Not only will MINI continue to sell the 3-Door, 5-Door, and Convertible models with combustion engines, but it also has a new electric version of the 3-Door that will be joined by a zero-emission cabrio. In addition, the Aceman small crossover coming out this year will be the brand’s first electric-only model.

All these cars are going to be offered alongside a revamped Countryman (“U25”) that can now be labeled as a compact car after its growth spurt. The bigger crossover has lost the plug-in hybrid powertrain in favor of a fully electric setup.

Earlier this week, MINI waved goodbye to the six-door Clubman after making about 550,000 units in the BMW era.

Source: Theottle / YouTube