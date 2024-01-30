The latest electric car from MINI, the Aceman, is undergoing final tests in the harsh desert environment, facing extreme heat and sandy conditions. This step is crucial as the car moves closer to mass production. The Aceman, measuring 4,075 mm long, 1,754 mm wide, and 1,495 mm high, sits between the smaller MINI Cooper and the larger MINI Countryman. It’s the third unique model in MINI’s all-electric lineup, featuring four doors and a spacious tailgate, designed to comfortably fit five passengers.

The Aceman has already been tested in the extreme cold of the Arctic Circle, and now it’s tackling the desert’s intense sun and heat. According to MINI, the testing team is not just looking at how well it drives and feels but is also rigorously examining electric vehicle-specific features. They are putting the air conditioning, battery charging, and cooling systems, along with the drive and control mechanisms, through tough tests in temperatures as high as 50° Celsius amidst dusty desert sands.

Made in China, Oxford in 2026

Much like the electric 3-Door hatchback, the MINI Aceman is initially manufactured exclusively in China by Spotlight Automotive. If the name doesn’t ring a bell, it’s a 50:50 joint venture established in 2019 by the BMW Group and Great Wall Motor. Assembly of the electric vehicle will take place at a new factory located in Zhangjiagang, a city in the Jiangsu Province. Starting in 2026, the Oxford plant in the United Kingdom will begin building the MINI Cooper SE and the Aceman.

When MINI teased the small electric crossover as a camouflaged prototype earlier this year, it also announced plans to sell the Aceman in E and SE flavors. The base model will have 181 horsepower (135 kilowatts) and a 40-kWh battery good for 186 miles (300 kilometers) of range in the WLTP cycle. The more expensive variant is getting 215 horsepower (160 kilowatts) and a bigger 54-kWh pack for 249 miles (400 kilometers) of range.