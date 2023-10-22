Ahead of the market launch in 2024, MINI continues to promote the new Countryman SE (U25) electric crossover. These new images show the first-ever electric Countryman in different settings, from urban driving to sand off-roading and back-roads fun. This 2024 MINI Countryman is featured in its debut shade, Smokey Green. Elements such as the roof, exterior mirrors, the grill’s edges, and select other accents have been meticulously finished in Vibrant Silver. The 20-inch wheels further enhance the overall elegance of the vehicle.

Larger Than Ever Before

One of the most noticeable aspects of the 2024 Countryman is its larger and more premium design. Measuring 4433 mm (174.5 inches) in length, 1843 mm (72.5 in) in width, and 1656 mm (65.2 in) in height, with a wheelbase of 2692 mm (106 in), this crossover has grown in size compared to its predecessor.

The design concept, appropriately labeled “Charismatic Simplicity,” bestows upon the Countryman a modern yet recognizable appearance. This design progression extends beyond mere aesthetics, delivering tangible functional advantages. The streamlined surfaces play a crucial role in substantially enhancing the vehicle’s aerodynamic performance, reducing its drag coefficient from 0.31 to 0.26.

Lots of Power, Decent Range

Priced at a starting point of $45,200, the 2025 Countryman SE ALL4 delivers a remarkable combined power output of 313 horsepower and 363 pound-feet of torque. This substantial performance is made possible by its dual motors, which provide all-wheel drive capability and the ability to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 5.6 seconds. MINI’s estimated range for this model is 245 miles on a single charge, though it’s important to note that this figure is not the official EPA rating. The vehicle is equipped with a 66.45-kWh battery pack that supports DC fast charging at speeds of up to 130 kW.

The new MINI Countryman SE ALL4 is priced from $45,200 in the United States. It’s worth noting that MINI will also introduce another variant of the Countryman in different global markets, known as the Countryman E, which will feature front-wheel drive by omitting the rear-mounted electric motor.