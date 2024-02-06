Last week, BMW confirmed reports about giving the M4 Competition xDrive more power by launching the updated coupe and convertible. In those cars, the inline-six engine has been dialed to 523 horsepower (390 kilowatts), representing a bump in output of 20 hp compared to the pre-LCI models. Naturally, we’re now expecting the M3 Competition xDrive to follow suit.

It’s apparently going to happen with the cars produced from July 2024. A member of the Bimmer Post forums with access to an internal database spills the beans about the power upgrade for the all-wheel-drive G80. He notes that power for the rear-wheel-drive variants is going to remain unchanged, with the twin-turbo 3.0-liter dialed to 473 hp in the base model and to 503 hp in the Competition.

The alleged start of production date includes both left- and right-hand-drive configurations as well as European and North American versions. The M3 Touring isn’t mentioned but since the wagon is sold exclusively as a Competition model with xDrive, logic tells us it too will get the power bump sooner rather than later. In fact, our own sources have it on good authority the G81 LCI is also coming this year.

By extracting an additional 20 ponies from the M3 Competition xDrive, BMW is narrowing the gap to the M3 CS special edition launched about a year ago. The limited-run model has 543 hp, so only 20 hp will be separating the two. Bear in mind an M4 CS is coming out this year, with an M3 CS Touring slated for a 2025 release.

The M3 LCI will be more than just extra power for the all-paw model since the sports sedan is expected to get the new adaptive matrix LED headlights we saw on the M4 LCI. It remains to be seen whether the laser taillights seen on the two-door models will be adopted by the sedan and wagon. Personally, I wouldn’t hold my breath. The 2025 M4’s flat-bottomed steering wheel and redesigned central air vent switches with an illuminated contour could make their way inside the M3’s cabin.

What comes after the LCI? The G80 M3 is reportedly going to remain in production until February 2027 while the G81 M3 Touring should stick around until October of the same year. BMW has already confirmed the next-generation M3 Sedan will be completely electric, and we’ve heard through the grapevine it will be followed by an M3 Touring without a combustion engine.

Source: Bimmer Post