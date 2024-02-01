BMW has recently revealed the latest updates for the BMW M4 Coupe and Convertible, termed lifecycle impulse, which is essentially a sophisticated term for a facelift. These enhancements, while appearing minor at first glance, significantly rejuvenate the vehicles’ aesthetics, injecting a new life into the series. The question arises, however, if the G80 M3 Sedan and G81 M3 Touring will receive similar refinements.

Small, But Very Effective Styling Updates

Sources indicate that both models are set to undergo a series of updates. Prototypes have been spotted showcasing new headlights, with the rear lights retaining the original design. There’s also speculation that the cool laser lights will be introduced to the G80 and G81 M3 models. The interior will see the introduction of a new flat-bottom steering wheel, alongside other subtle enhancements borrowed from the M4, including updated trims and redesigned air vent toggles. Additionally, the standard Ambient Lighting will now incorporate contour lighting around the central air vents.

Slightly More Power For xDrive Competition

In terms of performance, we expected the base G80 M3 Sedan to deliver 473 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque. The M3 Competition sedan a with rear-wheel drive maintains its predecessor’s output of 503 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque. Opting for the xDrive model, which is available only in the Competition variant for both sedan and touring, you’ll get an increase to 523 horsepower – a boost of 20 horsepower, with torque unchanged at 479 pound-feet.

Just like the M4 Competition xDrive Coupe, we expect a a 0-60 mph acceleration in just 3.4 seconds. Its rear-wheel-drive counterpart should completed the sprint in 3.8 seconds, whereas the base M3 with a manual transmission is likely to take 4.1 seconds. All models should also bring a maximum speed of 155 mph, which can be increased to 180 mph with the M Driver’s Package.

What’s Next?

What comes after? The G8x M3/M4 models will allegedly bow out around 2028. It’s unclear whether the two will live to see another generation with combustion engines since BMW has yet to greenlit a new generation of ICE M3s. We do know though that a Neue Klasse-based M3 will be completely electric.