BMW introduced the M4 facelift last week but the Life Cycle Impulse will get even more exciting in the coming months. Already confirmed by M boss to debut in 2024, the M4 CS is going to be positioned at the very top of the G82 lineup. New information from an internal database published by a member of the Bimmer Post forums effectively confirms the high-performance coupe will be just as potent as the M3 CS Sedan launched in 2023.

Coming to both left- and right-hand-drive markets, the new M4 CS is going to have 405 kilowatts. That works out to 543 horsepower – the same as its sedan counterpart. Production for all markets is scheduled to start in July 2024, according to the same document. Since we’ve already entered February, it means the world premiere is likely only a couple of months away.

Expect limited availability as production will reportedly end in June 2025. To get an idea of how many cars BMW will make, the M3 CS Sedan is reportedly bowing out after anywhere between 1,700 to 2,000 cars. The M4 CS will primarily be a two-door coupe version but with the new adaptive matrix LED headlights that were introduced with the LCI earlier this month. It should also get the M4 facelift’s laser taillights – a feature we first saw in 2022 on the M4 CSL.

Much like the M3 CS Sedan, its coupe sibling will be sold strictly with an automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. The big debut will likely coincide with an announcement about the car officially becoming the fastest road-going BMW model around the Nürburgring. The Munich-based marque released a teaser at the end of August 2023, suggesting the M4 CS could go even faster around the Green Hell than the M4 CSL. The time to beat would be 7 minutes and 18.137 seconds.

What comes after the M3 CS Sedan and the M4 CS Coupe? The M3 CS Touring, of course. The hardcore super wagon is believed to land in 2025 and it too will be based on an upcoming mild LCI for the standard G81 we should see later this year.

