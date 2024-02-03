We’re spending quality time this weekend at the BMW Welt where the M4 LCI is being showcased. After getting up close and personal with the convertible, it only seems fair to check out the coupe sitting next to it. This is an interesting G82 spec since it does away with the standard carbon fiber roof in favor of a metal top with a sunroof. It’s a no-cost option in Europe and comes with a high-gloss black finish regardless of the car’s color.

This non-Competition M4 Coupe has the optional M body decals that were originally introduced in Europe back in May 2022. With the Life Cycle Impulse, BMW is bringing these graphics to the United States as well. Another extra this car has is noticeable at the rear where the speedy coupe features laser taillights. First seen on the M4 CSL a couple of years ago, the swanky rear lights with a 3D effect are now available on all 4 Series and M4 models.

There are changes at the front as well, but not where some people were hoping BMW would modify the design. The 2025 M4 Coupe retains the controversial kidneys, which are now flanked by sharper-looking headlights with new daytime running lights shaped like arrows. With the mid-cycle update, the luxury marque is dropping the optional laser lights. Instead, the adaptive headlights now have an anti-glare matrix high beam with the blue inserts the old laser lights had.

The new optional headlights have something called an “urban light function.” What does it do? BMW explains that it “ensures optimized illumination of the roadside areas when traveling at low speeds on roads identified by the navigation data as built-up areas.” In addition, the low beam is activated only when the car is traveling at speeds of 22 mph (35 km/h) or higher. As usual, customers can get the headlights with a Shadowline treatment, in which case the clusters are heavily darkened.

Introduced this week, the M4 LCI will enter production in March at the Dingolfing factory where the hotter M4 CS is expected to hit the assembly line in July. The limited-run special edition will be manufactured until June 2025 as a two-door coupe version of the M3 CS Sedan but with the new lights. The regular G82 is expected to bow out in mid-2028.