When the M4 LCI was introduced earlier this week, one of the cars BMW brought to our attention was the convertible with an Individual paint. It would seem the very same car with a striking livery is now being showcased in Munich at the BMW Welt. This G83 has the stunning Velvet Orchid Individual paint combined with an anthracite silver fabric roof. If you’re wondering about those wheels, it’s the 825 M set with a double-spoke design and red brake calipers bearing the M logo. BMW exclusively sells the open-top M4 as a Competition model with xDrive, so there’s no way to get the convertible with a manual gearbox and/or rear-wheel drive. It’s the same story with the G81 M3 Touring since the super wagon has only two pedals and all-wheel drive.

The Life Cycle Impulse didn’t really bring that many changes to the M4 Convertible. By far the most notable one is at the front where new matrix LED headlights have arrow-shaped daytime running lights. This change brings the updated M4 lineup in line with other recent BMWs such as the X5 LCI and X6 LCI as those SUVs have similar headlights. This particular car has the Shadowline upgrade with heavily tinted lights. At the back, it gets the laser taillights we saw a couple of years ago on the M4 CSL. These are not exclusive to the M4 models since they’re optional on the lesser 4 Series models.

As one would expect from a car showcased at the BMW Welt, this 2025 M4 Convertible is chock-full of options. It not only has the M Driver’s Package but also the M Carbon exterior package. Other goodies include the front bucket seats and a full leather Merino black upholstery. This must be one of the most expensive new M4s money can buy. Well, until the M4 CS Coupe arrives later this year. Alternatively, you can drive up the price of an M4 G82 with M Performance Parts.