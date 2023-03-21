As with virtually all cars, BMW models are getting more and more expensive across the world with each passing year. The recently introduced X5 facelift is no exception, especially if we’re talking about the M60i and the full-fat M, now offered solely in Competition flavor. Let’s say you can’t step up to either of the two performance derivatives but still want some of that M goodness. This is where the M Sport Package and M Performance Parts come in.

Nardo Grey BMW Individual Color

The extra bits lend the SUV a more aggressive look to bridge the gap (at least visually) until the M60i and M models with their brawny V8 engines. This lesser version is an xDrive40i dressed to impress in the BMW Individual (but Audi-esque) Nardo Grey. The swanky paint is complemented by the glossy black accents you get with the M Sport Package and the carbon fiber add-ons available as M Performance Parts.

It’s easy to spot the lightweight pieces as the rectangular two-piece spoiler lip blends nicely with the carbon fiber surrounds of the air vents flanking the lower air intake. This 2024 X5 LCI also happens to have the optional Shadowline kidney grille, along with a carbon fiber rear diffuser available as an upgrade from the catalog with M Performance Parts. The roof-mounted rear spoiler in glossy black is also an MPP item.

Eagle-eyed readers will also notice the carbon fiber side mirrors but without the distinctive shape found on the M60i and M versions of the latest X5. Those red brake calipers are hard to miss, failing to hide behind one of the 22-inch wheel designs (749 M style) offered by BMW for its refreshed luxury SUV.

Overall, this must be one of the most expensive builds based on a regular version, making us wonder whether it would make more sense to just go for a base M60i.

[Photos: instagram.com/chrism2f87] [Video: paul m8 / YouTube]