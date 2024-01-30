Along with the revised M4 Coupe, the BMW M4 Convertible is entering the 2025 model year in the United States. As before, the lineup is simple since the droptop continues to be sold strictly in the Competition guise with xDrive. Since the M4 coupe is getting an extra 20 horsepower with the updated all-wheel-drive variant, its cabrio sibling will also be packing 523 hp going forward. Torque remains unchanged, at 479 lb-ft. The 2025 BMW M4 Convertible will also be more expensive than the outgoing model.

Laser Taillights Are Coming

With the Life Cycle Impulse introduced nearly three years after the G84’s debut, the M4 Convertible switches to new LED headlights that do away with laser technology. While you lose the laser setup at the front, you do gain it at the back where the taillights are derived from those used by the M4 CSL. The swanky rear lights are standard and incorporate laser diodes that illuminate glass fiber bundles to create 3D-like graphics for extra visual drama. This Velvet Orchid also goes really well with the laser taillights.

Flat-Bottom Steering Wheel

The 2025 M4 Convertible is the latest BMW to get iDrive 8.5 and has a few other novelties. Adjusting the direction of the airflow is done by using redesigned toggles while the central air vents now have an illuminated border. You get the head-up display as standard equipment, along with three-zone AC, and an updated leather- or Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel with a flat bottom. Even though it’s the heaviest M4 flavor money can buy, this is still a properly quick car. Despite weighing 4,306 pounds, the M4 Convertible will do 0 to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds, making it only 0.2 seconds slower than the M4 Coupe Drive. Top speed is limited to 155 mph, but the cars equipped with the M Driver’s Package can do 174 mph.

BMW M4 CS Coming Later This Year

Kicking off at $95,300, the M4 Convertible is now $2,000 more expensive than the pre-facelift model. On top of that, you’ll be spending $995 for destination and handling charges, plus for optional features if the standard specification doesn’t suit your style. Case in point, the performance cabriolet can now be optioned with new M forged lightweight wheels (825M style). There’s more to come on the M4 front later this year when BMW will add a CS version but it’s going to be sold strictly as a coupe.

Source: BMW