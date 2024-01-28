If someone were to compile a mixtape of BMW’s greatest hits, the M5 E34 would undoubtedly be featured. This holds especially true for a performance sedan painted in a special color – Daytona Violet. This pristine example of a second-generation M5 has been captured on film in Munich at the BMW Welt. While this is the sedan version, enthusiasts are aware that there were also 891 wagons built between 1992 and 1995, whereas the saloon was assembled in over 12,000 examples.

The car in question, built in 1992, is a later model equipped with the larger 3.8-liter engine. The S38B38 replaced the S38B35, although this change wasn’t implemented globally. Europe received the upgraded unit with 335 horsepower and 400 Newton-meters (295 pound-feet) of torque. It was also featured in the more practical M5 Touring. This engine can trace its roots to the M1 supercar’s mid-mounted inline-six, and its appearance in the E34 marked the end of its development.

During its life cycle, the M5 E34 spawned several special editions, with the most prominent being the “20 Jahre” to celebrate two decades of the M division. Even the already rare wagon got the limited-edition treatment where an Elekta was launched in Italy for the last 20 examples of the sporty Touring sold locally.

The year 2024 holds special significance for BMW and M5 enthusiasts as a new generation is set to debut later this year. Alongside the sedan (codenamed “G90”), BMW is resurrecting the wagon (“G99”) after a 14-year hiatus since the retirement of the “E61” with its naturally aspirated V10 in 2010. The new dynamic duo will be the only 5 Series models of this generation to feature a V8, with the twin-turbo 4.4-liter engine being part of a plug-in hybrid setup.

It’s safe to say that the upcoming styling of the new M5 may not be as universally appealing as that of the E34, but tastes vary. Times have changed, and so have customer preferences, influenced by increasingly stringent safety regulations that limit designers’ freedom. Despite these challenges, the M division is thriving, having achieved a sales record in 2023, indicating that BMW is on the right track. That said, for several years, the M division has been combining sales figures of M Performance cars with those of true M models.

Source: rsDrive / YouTube