We’re at the 2024 Daytona 24 Hours where BMW is showing off several performance cars, including an X2 M35i. The new M2 happens to be one of them, but it’s not just any G87. Painted in the exclusive Zandvoort Blue, the sports coupe is chock-full of M Performance Parts and has one essential feature – a manual gearbox. The rear-wheel-drive machine flaunts those retro-flavored emblems introduced in 2022 when the M division celebrated its 50th anniversary.

Addressing the elephant in the room, this M2 features the optional M Performance exhaust. The controversial upgrade includes vertically stacked exhaust tips and a titanium rear silencer, shedding around 8 kg (18 lbs) compared to the standard setup. Beyond its striking design, the exhaust also incorporates electrically controlled flaps, allowing you to customize the soundtrack – whether you prefer a louder roar or a more subdued tone.

Beyond the attention-grabbing exhaust, BMW is exhibiting the M2 with an array of carbon fiber body add-ons. We’re not big fans of those side spats for the G87, and the M Performance decal on the side skirts makes us think of a tuner’s car. For those keen on extra personalization, additional options are available, including a roof-mounted spoiler and a set of centerlock wheels offered for the M3 and M4 as well.

Despite the global market launch of the second-generation M2 less than a year ago, in March 2023, BMW M has already teased an upcoming update slated for later this year. Described by M boss Frank van Meel as a “model revision” set to debut in 2024, enthusiasts are left speculating about the potential enhancements. One likely improvement is a boost to the S58 engine, expected to deliver an additional 20 horsepower. Rumors suggest the twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-six could see an output increase to a meaty 473 hp.

To broaden the car’s appeal, BMW is expected to tackle the limited color palette by introducing a range of new hues. Currently, the options include just five standard paints along with two matte Individual colors: Frozen Pure Grey and Frozen Portimao Blue. Rumors suggest upcoming additions may include Twilight Purple and Grigio Telesto, along with enticing choices like Java Green, Sao Paulo Yellow, Voodoo Blue, Fire/Vegas Red, and Skyscraper Grey.

With the arrival of an M2 CS in 2025, BMW is going to spice up the baby M further with an integrated ducktail spoiler similar to what the M4 CSL had, and the M3 CSL E46 before it. A year later, there might even be an M2 xDrive variant, if sources close to Munich are to be believed.