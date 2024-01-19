While beauty may be in the eye of the beholder, we can all agree that the new BMW X2 brings a massive visual improvement over its predecessor. The F39 was more along the lines of a jacked-up hatchback, whereas the far more stylish U10 finally lives up to its Sports Activity Coupe (SAC) status. It looks particularly fetching in M Performance guise, as seen here with an all-black X2 M35i.

Photographed at a dealership in the United Kingdom, the range-topping version of the new BMW X2 is painted in Sapphire Black and has the darkened Shadowline headlights. Substantially larger than the old model, the new coupe-SUV can be fitted with 21-inch wheels, including this two-tone set contrasted by brake calipers in red as the only splash of color.

As seen in the mechanically related X1 M35i, the sleeker version has the M-specific quad exhaust system and side mirror caps that were once reserved for actual M cars. We can say the same thing about the “M” letter on the kidney grille, and there’s another one on the engine cover. With its new wave of M Lite models, it seems that BMW wants to narrow the visual gap to the real M cars.

The X2 technically fits below the X4 in BMW’s vast lineup, but there will come a time when it’ll serve as its indirect replacement. We’re hearing the X4 will be retired after this generation, although a fully electric iX4 on the CLAR platform is reportedly in the works. In the meantime, the German luxury brand is selling both, likely until late 2025, when the X4 G02 is rumored to retire.

Sharing its turbocharged 2.0-liter engine with the X1 M35i and the future M135i and M235i, the X2 M35i has 296 horsepower in Europe and 312 hp in the United States and other regions with more relaxed emissions regulations. BMW sells the hot crossover exclusively with xDrive and a dual-clutch, seven-speed automatic transmission. Regardless of country, that four-pot is good for 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque.

An adaptive M suspension is standard on these cars, but you will have to pay more for the M Compound brakes. This X2 M35i didn’t have them as the beefier setup comes with gray calipers. It uses four-piston calipers with 385-mm discs at the front axle and single-piston calipers hugging 330-mm discs at the rear. These upgraded brakes are lighter and are derived from M cars.

We’ll remind you the new BMW X2’s market launch is scheduled for March 2024.

Source: tim1king / Instagram