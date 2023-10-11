The next generation of the BMW X2 is remarkably more handsome than the first iteration. Much of that comes down to its more attractively tapered rear, reminiscent of the X4 rather than the weaker lines of the first X2. While these Sports Activity Coupes aren’t for everyone, there’s certainly a buyer for them – and BMW knows that. With no current plans for a combustion engine next-gen X4, BMW had to bring the more premium styling of the X4 down-market to the X2. In short, the new BMW X2 looks more like an X4 because there won’t be a new X4.

Filling in the Gaps

If there is an X4 after the current G02 generation, it’s all-electric. And you’ll be waiting a while – our most recent sources estimate the iX4 to arrive after 2026. As of this writing, that’s (optimistically) a three-year wait until its debut. The new, similarly-styled X2 will offer a huge step up in many areas – usable space and power notwithstanding – and still offer the familiar, sporty silhouette customers love about their current X4s. It’s the perfect way for existing X4 customers to “wait it out.” The delay benefits BMW in many ways, including a more built-up EV infrastructure and additional time for customers to acclimate to driving all-electric. Or, customers will dive head-in and opt for the electric version of the X2. Either way, BMW wins.

Putting the Sports in Sports Activity Coupe

The old X2 always fell a little short of expectations in the looks department. The new one feels like what the old one should’ve been. Standing taller with a longer wheelbase and wider front and rear tracks, the X2 is 54 millimeters (just over 2 inches) longer than the new X1 and seven inches longer than the last generation. It’s still a foot shorter than the X4, but it’s a huge jump in size. Let’s be honest – drivers seeking true practicality always opted for the X3, anyway.

These proportional increases come alongside a suite of adjustments to make the X2 more premium feeling. More aggressive wheel and tire setups, an insane Gurney flap on the X2 M35i, and Alcantara seat inserts make the new X2 apparently punching above its weight class. But that’s only until you consider that it might be trying to fill two pairs of shoes at once – the X4 and old X2.

Can the New X2 Really Replace the X4?

On paper, there’s a lot to like about the notion of the X2 replacing the X4. The premium hardware inside and good looks on the outside should attract customers who like the larger vehicle. The biggest tell will be how the vehicle drives. While the last generation X2 drove well for its class, the X4 uses the rear-drive-biased CLAR platform. Will customers care? Unclear at this time. We definitely can’t wait to put the new X2 through its paces, though.