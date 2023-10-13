We recently headed to Munich to get a firsthand look at the brand-new 2024 BMW X2. Among the various models on display, one that caught our attention was the X2 M35i (U10 codename), showcasing its charm in Frozen Portimao Blue, a popular marketing color for many of BMW’s latest releases. What’s more, customers have the freedom to add their personal touch to the X2 M35i by choosing from a palette of two solid and eleven metallic paint finishes for the exterior. If that’s not enough, two Frozen shades from BMW Individual and a range of special paint finishes from BMW Individual provide even more opportunities for customization. The X2’s vibrant design means you have a range of exciting color choices to choose from.

Plenty of Color Options

For those who appreciate the timeless appeal of silver and grey, the options are abundant. You can opt for Storm Bay, Brooklyn Grey, Skyscraper Grey, or Frozen Pure Grey. There are more colors to explore, including Cape York Green, Black Sapphire Metallic, and Alpine White. The striking Portimao Blue is back in both Frozen and metallic variants. If you’re feeling bold, the Fire Red (Vegas Red in the US), which first appeared on the i5, is a standout choice. Its natural spiciness perfectly matches the character of the new BMW X2, and it’s even available with the optional M Sport Pro package.

The M Sport Package adds a touch of uniqueness to the X2’s appearance. It features prominent side air intakes discreetly integrated into the front apron, along with a body-color border that runs along the lower edge of the vehicle. Additionally, the package includes M-specific side skirts, M High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim, and a striking rear apron featuring an integrated diffuser element. To complement these exterior enhancements, the X2 offers the Adaptive M suspension and a set of 19-inch M light-alloy wheels with a double-spoke design. But if you’re looking for more variety, you can also choose from 20 and 21-inch wheel options.

Unfortunately no iDrive Controller

Inside the X2, the M-specific interior appointments make for a cozy and sporty atmosphere. The sport seats, an instrument panel trimmed with Alcantara, an anthracite-colored headliner, and an M leather steering wheel equipped with shift paddles all come together to create a driver-focused experience. Customers can pick from a range of colors for the interior, including Black, Mocha, Oyster, and even bi-color choices like Red/Black and Atlas Grey/Smoke White. Furthermore, the M Sport package offers Veganza/Alcantara sport seats in a sleek black design, highlighted by blue contrast stitching.

The 2024 BMW X2 is not just a practical and sporty SUV, but it also offers a multitude of customization options. Whether you prefer classic tones or bold shades, and whether you’re looking to enhance the exterior or interior, the X2 has something for everyone. Manufactured in Regensburg, Germany alongside the iX2 and the X1/iX1, the new X2 with combustion engines will make its first public appearance at the Japan Mobility Show later in October. The global market launch – including the United States – is set for March 2024.