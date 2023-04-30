The lifespan of the current generation BMW 1 Series will be brief, deviating from the typical seven-year production cycle. The F40 1 Series will only have a four-year run before being replaced by an enhanced F70 1 Series next year as the new entry-level BMW. The BMW M135i xDrive, which is showcased in the renderings below, will remain the top model.

We don’t anticipate significant alterations to the updated 1 Series, as it is an evolutionary model. While the engine lineup is expected to remain the same, both the exterior and interior design have been refined to provide a more sophisticated appearance and feel. The overall proportions are also similar to the outgoing model.

Evolutionary Design

At launch time, BMW will offer several models: a 118i, 118d, and 120d, alongside the M135i xDrive. The hot hatch is getting a quad exhaust system and an updated B48 engine making over 300 horsepower. Inside we expect to see higher quality materials and the new iDrive 9 running on Android Automotive OS.

Fans of electric vehicles will be disappointed though. BMW has no plans to offer an i1 on the F70 1 Series platform which is still a front-wheel drive flexible architecture. The first BMW i1 is not expected until 2028-2029 and could carry the codename NB0. That particular model will be built on the Neue Klasse architecture. Due to the tight packaging, it’s also unlikely to see a plug-in hybrid 1 Series on the F70 models.

The F70 1 Series won’t go into production until July 2024 so we expect a public unveil sometimes in Spring 2024. Until then, let’s enjoy these speculative renders which aim to portray the design changes.

[Renders by instagram.com/futurecarsnow]